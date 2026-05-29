Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School softball team, under longtime head coach Chris Cantarella, defeated Bard 5-4 to capture the Essex Invitational Tournament championship on May 16 at Clearman Field.

Junior Brooke Nelson went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, junior Sophia Ciampitti went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and sophomore Leilani Paredes drove in a run to lead the Buccaneers, who earned their sixth win of the season.

Paredes pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts for the win.

“I am very happy for the girls,” said Cantarella. “We are still a young group and haven’t reached their potential yet. Throughout the season, we have moments of it clicking, followed by what just happened. We have had some ups and downs, but they continue to come to practice and try to get better. The emphasis after every practice and game is to build confidence, trust and to work together as a team.

“I would like to thank Dr. (Marcellino) Marra – our Athletic Director – and the other Essex County ADs, for giving the girls an opportunity to compete for a championship. I would like to thank my assistant coaches, Samantha Veneziano and Janelle McCann, for the help throughout the season in developing our players, both the varsity and JV.

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“I would also like to thank Jenna Bidoglio – our athletic trainer – and Ms. Carolyn Guancione, who works at the indoor athletic facility, for their assistance all season.”

In the quarterfinals, junior Ruby Perez went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs; Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs; Paredes went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; and sophomore Emily Anuscavage went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Buccaneers to a 21-6 win over University on May 7 at Clearman field.

Senior Jaylynn Quinn had two hits and an RBI, freshman Alexa McIntosh had a double and drove in two runs, and sophomores Zoe Arroyabe and Julianna Ramirez each had a single and an RBI. Paredes also was the winning pitcher.

The Buccaneers defeated West Caldwell Tech 14-4 in the semifinals on May 13 at Clearman Field.

Paredes went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs; Arroyabe had a single, a double and three RBIs; Ciampitti had a single, a double and two RBIs; and Anuscagave had a single, a double and an RBI. BHS was moved to the Essex Invitational after losing in the Essex County Tournament first round to Payne Tech on April 29.

The Bucs were scheduled to visit Passaic County Tech in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 26.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville HS head softball coach Chris Cantarella

Belleville vs. Bloomfield (May 16, at Bloomfield’s Clarks Pond South)

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