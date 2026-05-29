May 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Man sentenced for death in Irvington IRV-Lando Marc-C

Man sentenced for death in Irvington

May 27, 2026 1
Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

May 29, 2026 20
Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up BASE-NHSvSHP12

Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up

May 25, 2026 13
Talent showcase at Cleveland Street school EO-Nathan Fund3-C

Talent showcase at Cleveland Street school

May 28, 2026 11

Related Stories

FOOT-GRvHP2
4 minutes read

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

Editor May 29, 2026 20
LOGO-BEL2
2 minutes read

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

Editor May 25, 2026 51
BASE-BEL13
2 minutes read

Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night

Joe Ragozzino May 18, 2026 68
LOGO-BEL2
2 minutes read

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals

Joe Ragozzino May 11, 2026 121
LOGO-BEL2
1 minute read

Belleville HS boys volleyball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino May 3, 2026 100
LOGO-BEL2
2 minutes read

Belleville HS baseball team gets great pitching performances during solid week

Joe Ragozzino May 3, 2026 124

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament

May 27, 2026 2
Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion SOFT-BEL ECIT champs 2

Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion

May 26, 2026 2
West Orange HS flag football team reaches SFC South semis FLAG-WO4 3

West Orange HS flag football team reaches SFC South semis

May 27, 2026 5
Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2 4

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

May 29, 2026 20

You may have missed

IRV-Lando Marc-C
2 minutes read

Man sentenced for death in Irvington

Editor May 27, 2026 1
EO-Memorial Day20-C
1 minute read

Remembering those who sacrificed all

Joe Ungaro May 27, 2026 1
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament

Joe Ragozzino May 27, 2026 2
SOFT-BEL ECIT champs
3 minutes read

Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion

Editor May 26, 2026 2