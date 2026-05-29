West Orange HS flag football team reaches SFC South semis

WEST ORANGE — The top-seeded West Orange High School girls flag football team defeated No. 16 seed Irvington 47-8 and No. 9 seed Jefferson 28-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Super Football Conference South tournament.

In the win over Jefferson, junior Elianna Denis passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, sophomore Olivia Masse had seven catches for 64 yards and a TD, senior Nola Duncan had 3 catches for 45 yards and a TD and senior Jazyme Nuguid had a 4-yard TD catch.

WOHS, which improved to 13-1, will host either No. 4 seed Mount Olive or No. 12 seed Wayne Hills in the semifinals on May 30.

The final is June 2.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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