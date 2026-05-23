Seton Hall Prep track teams exels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

WEST ORANGE — On Sunday, May 17, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at the Kelly Athletic Complex in West Orange, the Seton Hall Prep track and field program hosted the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Championship meet. The Pirates won the meet with 122.5 points. The following were their top finishers:

Senior Preston Townsend took first place in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.53 seconds. Senior Logan Barnett took third place in 1:58.74, senior Michael Duff took fourth place in 2:01.84 and junior Eamon McConnon took sixth place in 2:02.66 in the 800-meter run.

Senior Tommy Basinger took first place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:30.87. Junior Daniel Harley took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.48 seconds.

Senior Sebastian Studzinski took fifth place in the 400-meter run in 51.27.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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