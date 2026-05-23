Seton Hall Prep track teams exels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country

May 19, 2026 29
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins three matches during the week, improves to 13-3 LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins three matches during the week, improves to 13-3

May 19, 2026 23
Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title BASE-SHP GNT

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title

May 19, 2026 52
Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

May 13, 2026 64

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LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional 1

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Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up SOFT-CHSvCALD4-C 2

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