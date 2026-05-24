WOHS hosts panel of attorneys

WEST ORANGE — Attorneys from across the legal spectrum shared their insights and experiences at the Second Annual Institute for the Humanities Attorney Panel, held with students in the Library Media Center at West Orange High School on May 1.

The morning provided an overview of not only the law in general but the specialty areas that the attorneys practice in. Students listened as panelists described their jobs, shared stories, and engaged in an intense question and answer period.

“Óur Second Annual Attorney Panel connected students from the Institute for the Humanities (IH) and Mock Trial with legal professionals from across the field to explore diverse career paths,” said IH Program Coordinator Janine Sullivan. “Key takeaways for students included insights into the broad spectrum of careers within the legal profession, a candid look at the day-to-day life of practicing attorneys, and understanding how critical thinking and cultural literacy — cornerstones of the IH program — provide a competitive edge in legal practice.”

The panelists participating in the forum were:

Christopher J. Borgen, who is an international secessionist conflict attorney focusing on property rights, ownership, and often international military intervention. He underscored the importance of reading and explained the process of law school, learning to teach yourself, and even encouraged students to take a year or two off before attending law school. All the attorneys agreed that while LSAT scores were important for entrance into law school, students with all types of bachelor’s degrees could be a good fit.

Mia Eisner-Grynberg, who is a deputy attorney-in-charge, Federal Defenders of New York, which is “an independent, non-profit organization with lawyers practicing in the federal courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

“I like being part of a team that checks government and systems with an activist approach. Defending the guilty is not about whether they did it or not, but was the law followed. We work to get the best outcome for our client. You have to care about your client – regardless of their decisions, everyone has a story.”

Caroline Lawlor, director, Special Victims Unit, Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Lawlor deals with sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse, often working with the Union County Family Justice Center. In juvenile court, they work with the judge to address mental health issues, drug issues, and behavioral issues, set curfews, and work with families to help develop support systems. As SVU Director, Lawlor also works to maintain the mental health of staff members, checking in with them regularly to help with vicarious trauma and burnout.

Tiffany Wilson, who is senior counsel and director of the Office of Alternative and Community Responses, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Since 2024, the Office of Alternative and Community responses has worked to “support, coordinate, and spearhead initiatives aimed at how the Department of Law and Public Safety and New Jersey’s law enforcement agencies respond to public health crises from the perspective of public safety.”

A final and fascinating point of interest for panelists and students was the use of artificial intelligence.

“Lawyers can’t use AI for the law,” said Grynberg. “A lot of the information out there is totally made up. You have to figure out the right tools for accuracy and efficiency.”

Lawlor shared a story about a porn case involving high school students where a girl’s face had been superimposed on a nude body.

“Was it a crime? What state and federal laws tell us? The law has to catch up.”

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

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