West Orange HS football alum Karriem hosts camp

WEST ORANGE — Temple University football star and West Orange High School Class of 2023 graduate Saboor Karriem hosted a football camp to give back to the community.

After earning USA TODAY first-team All-State honors as a defensive back/wide receiver to lead the Mountaineers to their first-ever sectional title in 2022, Karriem graduated from West Orange with 38 offers to play football, selecting the University of Illinois. He successfully played in 19 games as a freshman and sophomore and made 26 tackles, performing on special teams as a safety and cornerback.

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He transferred to Temple for his senior year, where he is excelling as a safety. He will graduate from Temple in January and hopes to continue on with a master’s in business/finance (centure capitalism) and be eligible for the NFL Draft.

Mountaineer football alumni, WOHS head coach Darnell Grant, assistant coaches and players spent the morning running drills and receiving one-on-one attention from Karriem.

“I’m here to give back to the community,” Karriem said. “West Orange changed my life and propelled me in a way I could not have imagined. It means a lot to me to come back here and help.”

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming

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