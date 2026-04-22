April 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Students practice empathy and learn about entrepreneurship WO-TEEEM Project1-C

Students practice empathy and learn about entrepreneurship

April 8, 2026 90
Families show up for Washington’s math night WO-FAST Night3-C

Families show up for Washington’s math night

April 1, 2026 120
West Orange HS football players take top honors at 35th annual Chuck Mound Challenge FOOT-WO Mounds

West Orange HS football players take top honors at 35th annual Chuck Mound Challenge

April 1, 2026 82
‘Pi’ is served on teachers at Edison Middle School WO-Pie Day1-C

‘Pi’ is served on teachers at Edison Middle School

March 25, 2026 115

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Belleville HS baseball team tops Cedar Grove for fourth win in a row LOGO-BEL2 2

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Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

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Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona SOFT-BHSvMont1 4

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