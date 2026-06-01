Busy month of May at St. Peter’s in Belleville

Photos Courtesy St. Peter’s

The month of May began with a Cinco de Mayo celebration that included a Taco Night during which students and their families got to know more about the Battle of Puebla and enjoy Mexican Cuisine.

School families also gathered for a Wax Museum at which several students impersonated different personalities and spoke about their lives and achievements to those who approached them.

May also included several milestone liturgies involving hundreds of families.

There were several First Holy Communion Masses, including one where there was a crowning of the Blessed Mother.

There was also the confirmation of 72 youth by Bishop Manuel Cruz and the Sacrament of Confirmation of 24 adults on Ascension Sunday conferred by the pastor, the Rev. Ivan Sciberras.

The month ended with a surprise celebration of a milestone birthday of Phyllis Sisco, the school principal. Sisco, a seasoned educator, has been at the helm of St. Peter School for the past 16 years. Registrations are open for the upcoming school year – Pre-K3 thru 8th Grade.

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