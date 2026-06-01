Joseph Anthony Finkler Sr., 64 of Bloomfield passed away on Wednesday, May 27 after fighting a courageous 26-month battle with cancer. He fought it with remarkable strength, courage and determination. He was never alone. By his side every step of the way was his devoted “A” team – his loving wife Michelle and children Catherine, Julianne, and Joseph, his brother Arthur and sister Mary, nieces Jocelyn and Jessi and nephew Joseph. Together they never missed an appointment, treatment, or hospital stay standing beside him with unwavering love and support.

During his battle, Joe was also surrounded by family and friends who lovingly encouraged him to keep fighting this terrible disease, even during the moments he found it most difficult. Throughout his journey, he carried with him the inspiring words of Jimmy V “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up.”

Born in Montclair to the late Edwin and Elizabeth Finkler, Joe attended Holy Name School and Bloomfield Tech. After marrying the love of his life, Michelle they moved to Bloomfield where they raised three children. Joe dedicated 28 years of service to Comcast and another 12 years to the Department of Public Works in Bloomfield, where he built many lasting friendships that he cherished.

Above all else, Joe treasured time spent with his family, and his life reflected the love and devotion he had for them. Joe especially enjoyed spending everyday moments with his wife Michelle, whether running errands together or working side by side on projects around the house (especially the lawn). Joe found great joy in attending Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field with his daughter Catherine, traveling to Major League Baseball stadiums with his daughter Julianne, playing golf and sharing his love of sports and history with his son Joseph. After a long day at work, Joe found comfort in the simple things — enjoying a cigar and taking walks with his loyal best friend, Chief.

Joe enjoyed watching classic television shows and movies, following sports, reading, discussing politics, visiting the casino and racetrack, and spending time playing card games with friends.

Joe was blessed with countless friends whom he considered family. His kind and generous heart made a lasting impression on everyone he met, and he had a remarkable way of turning strangers into lifelong friends.

Most importantly, Joe loved God. He was a man of deep and unwavering faith. He found great comfort in prayer and in faithfully attending Mass every Sunday. Though his family will miss him beyond words, they take comfort in knowing he is now in Heaven, free from pain and resting in eternal peace.

Joe is survived by his soulmate and wife of 42 years, Michelle, his daughters Catherine and Julianne, his son Joseph and his Fiance Amanda and his best friend- his German Shepherd, Chief.

He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law Michael and Julia Marcheel, brother and sister Arthur and Mary Levine, nieces Jocelyn, Jessi, nephew Joseph, brother Francis Finkler and sisters Mary Beth McDonald and Helen Finkler, as well as many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Joseph Marcheel.

Thank you to everyone who sent him daily texts, calls and phone calls from afar, as well as rosaries, cards, prayer books, prayer cards, gifts, food, blankets, sour sop, holy water, and more. He cherished it all. Thank you also to everyone who had Masses offered in his name, lit candles, and kept him in their prayers. It meant more to Joe and his family than they could ever express.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s memory to Holy Family Forward in Faith Capital Campaign, 28 Brookline Avenue, Nutley, NJ 07110 and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN).

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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