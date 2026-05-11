Mrs. Carole Roberta DeCepoli passed peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at her home in Bloomfield, NJ.

Carole was born in Wilkes Barre, PA. She and her family moved to Bloomfield, NJ when she was 10. Always a hard worker, she worked for NJ Bell, at Everything is Hair as a stylist, and retired from American Savings Bank in Bloomfield, where as their receptionist, she greeted everyone with a warm smile, making everyone feel like Family.

Beloved wife of Anthony DeCepoli Jr. They were married 69 years. They met at Berkeley School in the 4th grade. Mother of Toni Metsopulos & Daniel DeCepoli. Grandmother of Crystal Schaub, Danielle Kraynanski, Jade Metsopulos, Gabrielle (Kip) Ellsworth. Great Grandmother of Sofia & Vincent Kraynanski, Leo & Eloise Ellsworth. Sister of David Ruch and the late Eric Ruch. Her Family was always her main priority and her first love.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements by The O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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