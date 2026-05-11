Carole Roberta DeCepoli

May 11, 2026

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Antonio “Anthony” Joseph Christiano Antonio “Anthony” Joseph Christiano

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals

May 11, 2026 6
Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-Nutley 2

Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

May 10, 2026 5
Nutley HS baseball team pulls off two upsets to reach Greater Newark Tournament championship game LOGO-Nutley 3

Nutley HS baseball team pulls off two upsets to reach Greater Newark Tournament championship game

May 11, 2026 8
Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8 4

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

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