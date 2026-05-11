May 14, 1930 – May 9, 2026

Dominick Delli Paoli, 95, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Carol; his son, Dominick; his grandchildren, Dominick and Rebecca, Anthony and Courtney, and Christopher and Stephanie; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Gianni, Matteo, Gabriella, and Carter. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Dominick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before beginning a long career as a manager with Avis. Following his retirement, he devoted more than 20 years to serving as the head crossing guard at Demarest Elementary School in Bloomfield, where he became a familiar and beloved presence to generations of children and families.

Nothing brought Dominick greater joy than his family. He treasured attending his grandchildren’s school activities, sporting events, and celebrations, embracing every opportunity to be together. Above all else, his greatest love was his wife, Carol. They were truly inseparable, sharing a lifetime built on devotion, loyalty, and countless cherished memories.

Dominick will be remembered for his kindness, quiet strength, unwavering dedication to family, and the love he gave so freely to everyone around him.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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