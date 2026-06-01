Therese Cecilia passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving parents and was welcomed into eternal life on May 26, 2026.

Therese is the cherished daughter of Keith and Leslie, and beloved sister of Eleanor, Eileen and Joseph, who will forever adore their baby sister.

Therese was greeted in heaven by her Gammaw Joan Alberstadt, and mourned on earth by her Paw Paw Leonard Alberstadt, her grandparents Robert and Janet Estelle, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Though her life was brief, Therese enjoyed two beautiful days surrounded by immeasurable love. She was held by Eleanor, serenaded by Joseph, and given approximately one thousand kisses by Eileen. We enjoyed every moment carrying our sweet girl, and are grateful she taught us just how beautiful a short life can be.

We take comfort in knowing that Therese is now fully healed and in the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 2nd at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese’s memory to Be Not Afraid at BeNotAfraid.net or mailed to:

Be Not Afraid, Inc.

P.O. Box 1781

Mooresville, NC 28115

Arrangements by O’Boyle funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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