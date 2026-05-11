Antonio “Anthony” Joseph Christiano

May 12, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals

May 11, 2026 14
Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-Nutley 2

Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

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Nutley HS baseball team pulls off two upsets to reach Greater Newark Tournament championship game LOGO-Nutley 3

Nutley HS baseball team pulls off two upsets to reach Greater Newark Tournament championship game

May 11, 2026 14
Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8 4

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

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