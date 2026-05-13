The current Carteret Home and School Association is essentially its officers who are three steadfast, ambitious mothers: President Diana Nunez, Treasurer Shaliza Tulsi and Secretary Ileana Cruz-Campo.

With help from parents, also with children in the school, they are trying a new approach to fundraising this year: have fun and make a profit. This realization came to them after learning the previous association left them with just six dollars in the bank.

“We’re proud that at one time this year we were close to $12,000,” said Tulsi.

She was busy last week, along with Nunez and Cruz-Campo, selling Mother’s Day flowers in the gym during Teacher Appreciation Week, also a H&SA event. Each appreciation day came with a special treat for the staff such as tacos, pizza, ice cream, breakfast and massages.

The kids got into it, too.

On Monday, they dressed like their favorite teacher. Tuesday, with their teacher’s favorite color. Teachers told the kids their favorite decade, be it ‘70s, ‘80s or 90s, so on Wednesday the kids dressed up in something inspired by that era. On Thursday, they dressed in something inspired by what their teacher loved: a sport, college or hobby. And on Friday, everyone got a break and dressed in the school colors, yellow and blue.

“The feedback we’ve been getting from the teachers,” Nunez said, “and some have been here for a long time, is that this is the first year for Teacher’s Appreciation Week. We wanted to make sure they feel appreciated. They work very hard for the community.”

There are other ways the H&SA makes money during the year: selling T-shirts, hats and sweaters, all with the school logo, the Halloween Truck or Treat, Valentine’s Day, renamed Friendship Day, and annual membership fees. All the funds raised are put back into the school, buying supplies or funding the next event to raise more money.

“We do everything together,” said Cruz-Campo, the secretary. “I don’t do anything specifically. The title is just a title. Outside of our home and school activities, I’ve always tried to do my best for my teachers. Whether it’s Christmas or Halloween, I’d give them a gift card. There were some years when Shaliza and I bought them for all the teachers with our own money. Last year we brought a cake to show our appreciation.”

Cruz-Campo said she sees a teacher as another parent, looking out for the children.

For Tulsi, Home and School has especially been a learning experience this year. There was no budget at the start of the school year and money was needed to buy pumpkins for the Pumpkin Patch, an annual event on the school’s front lawn. To raise the money, they had a Fall Festival, another first for the Carteret H&SA. And these three officers have day jobs, too.

“I’m lucky,” said Cruz-Campo, who works in the health information field. “I have a job and my company gives me paid time off. These are extra hours to volunteer.”

Tulzi is a surgical coordinator who works making sure patients are healthy enough to undergo surgery. Nunez is a human resources manager. The women all have children in the fourth grade.

Helping with the Mother’s Day flowers sale was Natalie Diaz. She has one child in the school.

“The Home and School is completely different from last year,” she said.

She was joined by Wilda Sanchez who has two children in the school.

Each officer serves two years. Nunez promises next year will be bigger and better with a Tricky Tray, always a money maker.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

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