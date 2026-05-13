SOUTH ORANGE — The Under Cover Music Fest will be returning to downtown South Orange on Saturday, May 30 with a full day of live music, food, beer, and family fun.

Running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Sloan Street Parking Lot, the free outdoor festival will feature tribute performances celebrating legendary artists across generations and genres, alongside expanded family programming, interactive experiences, and local vendors.

Maplewood’s own Eric de Picciotto returns as emcee, while DJ Thomas Schmid keeps the festival moving between performances. The following is the expected lineup of bands:

• 2 p.m. – Alternative 90’s – Tenn Fold – Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band

• 3 p.m. – Phish – Fishmarket Stew

• 4 p.m. – The Rolling Stones – Whiskey & Sugar

• 5 p.m. – Eagles – Emma & The Desperados – Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band

• 6 p.m. – 70’s Disco Queen Hits – Cynthia Tucker

• 7 p.m. – 90’s & 2000’s R&B – Chaancé Barnes

• 8 p.m. – A Tribute To Bob Weir – Workingman’s Jed

• 9 p.m. – Bruce Springsteen – The Local Heroes

The festival will expand this year with an enhanced Kid Zone. The Y-Zone, presented by the South Mountain YMCA, will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature free crafts, games and hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Inflatable attractions will also be available within the Kid Zone. Unlimited access wristbands will be available for $20, or attendees can purchase individual rides for $5 each.

The festival will debut a new World Cup Zone in celebration of the World Cup coming to the NJ/NY region. The space will feature interactive soccer games, themed activities, photo opportunities, and a preview of some of the World Cup-inspired experiences South Orange Downtown businesses will participate in leading up to the tournament.

A variety of local food and drinks will be available throughout the day. The beer garden will feature brews from Pallet Brewing, Gaslight Brewery, Montclair Brewery, and Bull n Bear Brewing Co, along with a selection of hard seltzers. Festivalgoers can also enjoy food and sweets from Jus’ Tacos, Pandang, SOMA Sweets, Miti Miti, and Medusa.

The event will also feature a mix of local businesses, makers, and community organizations, including Love You Girl Boutique, Wanda’s Crochet Designs and Culinary Clair, Cute As New from The Co-Lab, South Orange Chiropractic, S.O.C.A. Tattoo Studio, The Learning Experience of South Orange and SOMA Two Towns for All Ages. Additional community activations will include the Sensory Van, offering a calming and inclusive space designed to support attendees with sensory sensitivities.

For those looking to elevate their festival experience, a limited number of VIP tents are still available for purchase. Each VIP tent provides a private 10’ x 10’ shaded space with seating, complimentary snacks and water, exclusive giveaways, and access to a semi private restroom, making it an ideal option for groups looking to enjoy the day in comfort.

“Under Cover Music Fest is about creating a full, immersive experience that brings people into our downtown and connects them with everything it has to offer,” said Lisa Szulewski, events and marketing coordinator for South Orange Downtown.

Under Cover Music Fest is proudly presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village.

For additional information about Under Cover Music Fest, please visit https://www.southorangedowntown.org/ucmf-2026 or follow: @southorangedowntown on Instagram and Facebook. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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