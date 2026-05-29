Remembering those who sacrificed all

The city of East Orange Memorial Day parade was cancelled because of inclement weather, but a meaningful ceremony took place inside City Hall. About 100 people filled the Council Chambers, where prayers of remembrance were said, the national anthem was sung, the Pledge of Allegiance said and a ceremonial wreath was dedicated. Director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs Jamal Pearson emceed the ceremony, which included remarks by the Rev. Will Lee, senior pastor at Imani Baptist Church of Christ. ‘We call on you to meet us here,’ Lee said. ‘We remember those who invested in freedom with their blood.’

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