Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The ninth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team will visit No. 8 seed Hillsborough in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament on May 28. The winner will visit No. 1 seed Morristown in the quarterfinals on June 1.

The Cougars, who had a 6-12 record through May 21, have been led by seniors Anabel MacGuire, Maddie McKinstrie, Annabelle Nelson, Emma Robinson and Claire Wissel; juniors Kira Abel, Amelia Burroughs, Nora D’Andrea, Daphne Zimmerman and Phoebe Perlman (goalie); sophomore Lucy Deiboldt; and freshmen River Boren (goalie) and Lila Clammer.

CHS girls lax alumni compete for colleges

Several CHS girls lacrosse alumni have continued their careers on the collegiate level. Among them are Yasmin Grant (Smith College in Northampton, Mass.), Julanne Hennigan (Denison University in Granville, Ohio), Jamie Fardin (Elon University in Alamance County, N.C.), Olivia Fitzsimmons (Salisbury University in Maryland), Margaret “MJ” McManus (Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.) and Evie Campbell (The College of New Jersey).

Hennigan, a goalie, was named to the All-American Division 3 Second Team by USA Lacrosse. Campbell had a fine freshman year at TCNJ this spring, finishing fifth on the team in goals (22), assists (15) and points (37).

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