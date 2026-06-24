West Orange Cowboys enjoy 60th reunion – PHOTO GALLERY

There was a round up of Cowboys at The Highlawn in West Orange last week. About 54 members of the West Orange High School Class of 1966 got together for their 60th reunion at the restaurant in Eagle Rock Reservation. The WOHS graduates were from the original West Orange High School on Northfield Avenue, which had the nickname Cowboys. The original WOHS merged with West Orange Mountain High School in 1984 to create the current West Orange High School, which has the nickname Mountaineers.

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