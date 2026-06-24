Diplomas for the West Orange High School Class of 2026 – PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Steve Ellmore

The West Orange High School Class of 2026 graduated Thursday, June 18, at the Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

There were a total of 532 graduates in the class that marched into the arena while the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background.

The national anthem was performed by Natalie Marin Tobar, Amelie Swayze and Luvans LaFleur.

Principal Oscar Guerrero welcomed students, their friends and families and members of the faculty and administration before the Graduation Honors Chamber Choir performed the West Orange High School alma mater.

A choral music selection, performed by the choir, followed before Ava Neretic gave the salutatory address and Josie Mair the valedictorian address.

The band played “Iridessi” by Katanj Copley before Board of Education President Brian Rock spoke to the students.

Superintendent of Schools Hayden N. Moore officially presented the class and members of the Board of Education and others handed out the diplomas.

The graduates left the arena to the sounds of the “Free World March” by Karl L. King.

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