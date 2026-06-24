South Orange World Cup Watch Party a big hit – PHOTO GALLERY
About 1,000 people turned out on Friday, June 19, for a World Cup Soccer Watch Party at Meadowland Park outside the Baird. The crowd saw the United States team defeat Australia 2 to 0 to advance to the knockout round of the tournament. Many people stuck around for the second game of the double header, Scotland vs Morocco, which Morocco won 1 to 0. While many adults watched the game, kids played on the surrounding fields.
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