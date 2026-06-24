June 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange Cowboys enjoy 60th reunion – PHOTO GALLERY WO-60th Reunion3-C

West Orange Cowboys enjoy 60th reunion – PHOTO GALLERY

June 24, 2026 3
Maplewood celebrates Juneteenth – PHOTO GALLERY MAP-Juneteenth Party37-C

Maplewood celebrates Juneteenth – PHOTO GALLERY

June 24, 2026 5
Irvington High School graduates its Class of 2026 with Photo Gallery IRV-IHS Graduation47-C

Irvington High School graduates its Class of 2026 with Photo Gallery

June 17, 2026 77
Clean Energy Project kicks off EO-Green Infrastructure2-D

Clean Energy Project kicks off

June 17, 2026 54

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS soccer standout Marcus Jackson named Gatorade National Player of the Year B-SOCCER-WO Jackson2 1

West Orange HS soccer standout Marcus Jackson named Gatorade National Player of the Year

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Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors TRACK-BHS track honors 2

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

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Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 3

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

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Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 4

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