About 1,000 people turned out on Friday, June 19, for a World Cup Soccer Watch Party at Meadowland Park outside the Baird. The crowd saw the United States team defeat Australia 2 to 0 to advance to the knockout round of the tournament. Many people stuck around for the second game of the double header, Scotland vs Morocco, which Morocco won 1 to 0. While many adults watched the game, kids played on the surrounding fields.

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