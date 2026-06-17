Irvington High School graduates its Class of 2026 with Photo Gallery

The Irvington High School Class of 2026 got their diplomas last week at a ceremony on Matthews Field that included remarks from recent graduate Adon Shuler and the presentation of a diploma to the late Ziyad Cook.

The program began with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the students walked onto the field from the school. The school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps presented the colors before “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” were performed.

Assistant Principal Leon Miller made introductory remarks before Principal Darnel R. Mangan spoke to the students. Mangan talked to the students about how three years ago they were asked to help change the narrative and they did.

“You leave Irvington High School better than you found it,” Mangan said.

He also congratulated the students who fought private battles with anxiety and doubt but persevered.

“There were moments when some of you thought this day would never come but you kept showing up,” Mangan said, before thanking the families of students for all the help they provided and giving some parting advice to graduates.

“We’re living in a world that can feel uncertain,” Mangan said. “But love still matters, character still matters, integrity still matters, compassion still matters. Never let the world harden your heart.”

Mangan told the graduates to bring value to every opportunity they receive and to find people who tell them the truth, and people who tell them “don’t do that” and people who help them win.

“Continious improvement is better than perfection,” Mangan said. “This country is waiting for you. Never forget the place that shaped you; Irvington.”

Superintendent of Schools April Vauss spoke and also told the students to remember where they came from.

“We are Irvington. We are diverse. That is our strength,” Vauss said. “Your future is bright, the possibilities are endless and we are so proud of you.”

Class Salutatorian Christelle G. Turner, who was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, before moving to Irvington and graduating with a 4.08 grade point average, spoke to her classmates and congratulated them on their achievement.

“This day is dedicated to the students who showed up every day no matter what burden they had to bear,” Turner said. “To the Class of 2026 it has been the greatest honor of my life to stand here in front of you.”

Valedictorian Sharifa Raziya Trocard, who was described as a top scholar, top athlete, and student leader who distinguished herself in and out of the classroom, followed Turner.

Trocard talked about moving to Irvington just before starting high school and how it was a difficult transition at first but she learned to “find her people.”

“We’re all learning how to navigate through life and do the right thing,” she said. “No matter what, we stick by each other and support each other.”

Following an introduction by Mangan, University of Notre Dame starting safety Adon Shuler, who recently earned his bachelor’s degree from that school in just three years, spoke to the graduates.

“Life is going to test you in ways you can’t prepare for,” Shuler said. “This town teaches you resilience whether you know it or not.”

Shuler said Irvington produces “fighters, leaders and people who know how to keep moving forward.”

“Just keep going,” Shuler said. “The best version of yourself is built during difficult times.”

In closing, Shuler told the students to remember Irvington.

“Wherever life takes you, remember where you’re from,” Shuler said.

After Mangan officially presented the class as ready for graduation, diplomas were handed out. A poignant moment was had when a diploma was awarded to the family of Ziyad Cook, a student athlete who played on the football team. He was killed last summer in a shooting that left another teen wounded as well. The case remains under investigation.

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