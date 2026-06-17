Irvington High School graduates its Class of 2026 with Photo Gallery

June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Clean Energy Project kicks off EO-Green Infrastructure2-D

Clean Energy Project kicks off

June 17, 2026 14
Child abduction simulation is carried out at South Mountain Reservation WO-Mock Abduction1-C

Child abduction simulation is carried out at South Mountain Reservation

June 11, 2026 88
Irvington Park to be modernized IRV-Park Improvements15-C

Irvington Park to be modernized

June 10, 2026 86
Lunch, dancing and information EO-Step Sisters22-C

Lunch, dancing and information

June 2, 2026 121

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LOCAL SPORTS

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