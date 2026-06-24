Jaguars get their diplomas

Photos by Steve Ellmore

East Orange Campus High School held its 24th annual commencement ceremony last week at Essex County Codey Arena in West Orange.

The program began with the students walking in together before the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Kayah Best of the Class of 2026.

Following the singing of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Class of 2026 members Bianny Almonte and Jean Kelly Ravix offered greetings on behalf of their classmates. Senior Class President Aniyah Belthrop spoke and senior class advisor Rolanda Bruce gave brief farewell remarks.

The salutatorian address was given by Keanna Robinson while the valedictory address was spoken by Abigail Rochelin.

Greetings were offered by Mayor Ted R. Green before Nahom Tesfaye of the Class of 2026 introduced City Councilman Bergson Leneus as the guest speaker.

Class of 2026 Vice President Elijah Wilson introduced Principal Taniesha Whitaker, who offered some parting thoughts to the students.

National Honor Society President Tonizan Green introduced Superintendent of School Christopher Irving, who officially “accepted” the class for graduation.

Members of the Board of Education were on hand to pass out diplomas before the Rev. Thurselle C. Williams of New Hope Baptist Church offered a benediction.

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