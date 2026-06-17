Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange

June 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots WO-Rods Train1-C

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots

June 17, 2026 5
State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville BLM-greenway coalition2-BW

State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville

June 17, 2026 1
Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing EO-Test Rally1-C

Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing

June 10, 2026 48
Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball B-HOOPS-Orange Copeland

Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball

June 10, 2026 47

Related Stories

EO-Green Infrastructure2-D
3 minutes read

Clean Energy Project kicks off

Joe Ungaro June 17, 2026 1
WO-Rods Train1-C
3 minutes read

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots

Editor June 17, 2026 5
BLM-greenway coalition2-BW
2 minutes read

State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville

Editor June 17, 2026 1
BLM-healthy bones-C
4 minutes read

‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance

Daniel Jackovino June 10, 2026 40
EO-Test Rally1-C
3 minutes read

Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing

Editor June 10, 2026 48
WO-Mock Abduction1-C
4 minutes read

Child abduction simulation is carried out at South Mountain Reservation

Joe Ungaro June 11, 2026 81

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

June 10, 2026 43
Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season B-VOLLEY-BHSvLIV11 2

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season

June 10, 2026 45
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season

June 10, 2026 54
Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Catie Buntrock 4

Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

June 10, 2026 48

You may have missed

EO-Orange Murders-C
2 minutes read

Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange

Editor June 17, 2026 2
EO-Green Infrastructure2-D
3 minutes read

Clean Energy Project kicks off

Joe Ungaro June 17, 2026 1
WO-Rods Train1-C
3 minutes read

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots

Editor June 17, 2026 5
BLM-greenway coalition2-BW
2 minutes read

State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville

Editor June 17, 2026 1