Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange

A West Orange resident has been convicted of killing men in both East Orange and Orange over the course of two days.

A jury convicted Darneil Thomas, 26, of West Orange, for his role in two separate murders that occurred in East Orange and Orange in 2022, according to a statement from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Thomas was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, and related weapons offenses.

The case was tried by Assistant Prosecutors Carlo Fioranelli and Justin Bennion before Judge Ronald D. Wigler.

The prosecutors proved that on March 15, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Hilton Street in East Orange, the defendant and three other individuals opened fire on Qusim Rooks and David Escobar. During the attack, Thomas shot his associate, Joshua Dessin in the back of the head causing his death.

The following day, Thomas traveled to Scotland Road in Orange and fatally shot Anton Douglas while Douglas was working at a mechanic’s shop. Douglas was struck multiple times, including three gunshot wounds to the head.

“This verdict is the result of tireless investigative work and precise collaboration between law enforcement agencies,” Bennion said. “We hope this verdict provides some measure of comfort and closure to the victims’ family and friends.”

Assistant Prosecutor Carlo Fioranelli added, “Joshua Dessin’s family and Anton Douglas’s family have endured an unimaginable loss because of the defendant’s actions. We hope this verdict brings them a sense of justice and peace.”

The assistant prosecutors also commend investigators from the ECPO, the Homicide Task Force, the East Orange Police Department, Orange Police Department, the Newark Police Department, and federal law enforcement partners for their dedication and tireless effort throughout this investigation.

Thomas is scheduled for sentencing on June 29. He faces a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison on each murder conviction.

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