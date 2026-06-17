Girl Scout creates a Revolutionary tour

June 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance BLM-healthy bones-C

‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance

June 10, 2026 40
Glen Ridge Community Pool opens on weekends until school ends June 18 GR-pool opens-C

Glen Ridge Community Pool opens on weekends until school ends June 18

June 10, 2026 65
Outdoor classes help students reset BLM-Outdoor Class-C

Outdoor classes help students reset

June 2, 2026 92
Mejia reads to third-graders GR-Congresswoman Reads-C

Mejia reads to third-graders

June 2, 2026 116

Related Stories

EO-Orange Murders-C
2 minutes read

Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange

Editor June 17, 2026 2
EO-Green Infrastructure2-D
3 minutes read

Clean Energy Project kicks off

Joe Ungaro June 17, 2026 1
WO-Rods Train1-C
3 minutes read

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots

Editor June 17, 2026 5
BLM-greenway coalition2-BW
2 minutes read

State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville

Editor June 17, 2026 1
BLM-healthy bones-C
4 minutes read

‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance

Daniel Jackovino June 10, 2026 40
EO-Test Rally1-C
3 minutes read

Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing

Editor June 10, 2026 48

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

June 10, 2026 43
Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season B-VOLLEY-BHSvLIV11 2

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season

June 10, 2026 45
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season

June 10, 2026 54
Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Catie Buntrock 4

Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

June 10, 2026 48

You may have missed

GR-Scout Project2-C
4 minutes read

Girl Scout creates a Revolutionary tour

Daniel Jackovino June 17, 2026 1
EO-Orange Murders-C
2 minutes read

Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange

Editor June 17, 2026 2
EO-Green Infrastructure2-D
3 minutes read

Clean Energy Project kicks off

Joe Ungaro June 17, 2026 1
WO-Rods Train1-C
3 minutes read

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots

Editor June 17, 2026 5