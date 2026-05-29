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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS softball team is No. 5 seed in state sectional tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS softball team is No. 5 seed in state sectional tournament

May 27, 2026 1
Nutley HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament SOFT-NHSvBHS1 2

Nutley HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

May 26, 2026 1
Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament

May 27, 2026 2
Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion SOFT-BEL ECIT champs 4

Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion

May 26, 2026 3

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