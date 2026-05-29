Peter Michael Stevenson, 78, of Glen Ridge, NJ and Southampton, NY, passed away peacefully on May 26th, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Peter was born on March 27th, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Eleanor Stevenson. He grew up in Teaneck and Montclair, NJ and attended high school at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, NJ. He went on to study history at Seton Hall University. He was proud of his 50 years of hard work leading the family printing business, Stevenson & Smith, and of his service to the community as president of the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge. He retired to Southampton, NY in 2016, a place that was dear to him since his childhood and where he created many memories with his own children.

Peter loved spending time with friends and family, enjoying great music at concerts and in his convertible, reading the New York Times or the Star Ledger, soaking up the sun at Flying Point beach, watching Seton Hall basketball, and enjoying all of the delicacies Essex County, NJ has to offer. Friends and family will remember him for his infinite patience, unwavering dedication to his loved ones, kindness and generosity, sparkling smile, love of history, legendary Jeopardy! skills, and so much more. Whether you needed a running buddy, tennis partner, listening ear, or just about anything else – Pete was there.

Family was the centerpiece of his life, and he will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years Marilyn Stevenson; his three children, Matthew Stevenson, Melanie Hayward, and Meryl Stevenson; his six grandchildren, Samuel and Nathaniel Stevenson, June and Max Stevenson Hayward, and Zoe and Milo Peter Meoli; and his sisters, Donna Knight and Jean Stevenson. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Eleanor Stevenson; and his sister, Laurie Stevenson.

The family is especially grateful to Rose Charles for the years of companionship and compassionate care she provided, as well as to the Center for Parkinson’s Disease at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and East End Hospice for their support during his final chapter.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Montclair, NJ, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, or his favorite NPR station, WFUV.

You’re the color of the sky reflected in each storefront window pane

You’re the whispering and the sighing of my tires in the rain

You’re the hidden cost and the thing that’s lost in everything I do

Yeah and I’ll never stop looking for you

In the sunlight and the shadows and the faces on the avenue

That’s the way love is

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