Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team won its only two games last week. The week was light due to the school closing in the wake of the devastating fire on Cortland Street on May 3.

With the wins, the Buccaneers improved to 9-7. The Bucs have won three games in a row.

BHS defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 on Thursday, May 7, at Fair Lawn. Senior Jordan Armstrong pitched 6 1/3 strong innings and senior Sean Walsh came out of the bullpen for the save. Junior Nate Diaz had a two-run single in the first inning to put the Bucs on the board, as Armstrong and Walsh kept Fair Lawn at bay.

The next day, the Bucs defeated North Star Academy 10-0 in the Essex County Invitational Tournament. Walsh, senior Gabe Guzman and sophomore Jake Gonzalez each had two hits to lead the offense. Junior Mike Noboa, senior Zach Gemino and junior Deangelo Zuniga combined for the shutout.

The Bucs have a busy week. They will visit Brearley in Kenilworth on Monday, May 11. Senior Edwin Velazquez will get the start on the mound.

The Bucs will face Newark Academy in the ECIT semifinals on Tuesday, May 12, at a location to be determined. Walsh will get the start. If the Bucs win, they will advance to the ECIT final on Saturday, May 16.

The Bucs will host Glen Ridge on Thursday, May 14, on Senior Night.

“Our players have done a great job of battling back after some tough losses to win three in a row,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Hopefully we can keep getting better as we gear up for a strong finish!”

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