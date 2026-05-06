Belleville HS boys volleyball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

BELLEVILLE — The top-seeded Belleville High School boys volleyball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bucs defeated No. 16 seed Nutley 25-11, 25-20 in the first round on April 24 and defeated No. 8 seed Glen Ridge 25-20, 16-25, 25-19 in the quarterfinals on April 28.

Belleville unfortunately lost to perennial county power Livingston, the No. 4 seed, in the semifinals 25-16, 25-21 on Friday, May 1.

The loss ended the Bucs’ nine-match winning streak. The Bucs moved to a 15-2 record on the season, ranked No. 9 in the state by NJ.com.

Sophomore Sean Sharpe had seven kills and six digs, senior Kalib Laquindanum had five kills and two digs, senior Peter Garcia had six digs and 12 assists, senior Jose Rubio posted eight digs, senior Caleb Love had two blocks, senior Myles Remata had four digs and two blocks, and sophomore Jerel Rodriguez added three digs for the Bucs.

Belleville’s other loss was to Millburn on April 13 on the road.

Livingston will face No. 3 seed Millburn in the ECT final on Friday, May 8, at West Essex.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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