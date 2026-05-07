Glen Ridge HS baseball team has good run in Greater Newark Tournament

GLEN RIDGE — The 13th-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team had a good run in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The Ridgers defeated Newark Academy, before losing at Columbia.

GRHS defeated No. 20 seed Newark Academy in the first round on Wednesday, April 29, at Hurrell Field. Glen Ridge rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the second inning. They scored three runs in the second, one run in the third and two runs in the fourth for a 6-4 lead.

Senior Zach Konetzni went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, sophomore Devin Murray went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, senior Matt Bayne went 1-for-4 with an RBI, senior Max Pace went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and juniors Jayden Ingle and Jackson Soshnick each had an RBI.

The Ridgers lost at No. 4 seed Columbia 14-4 in the second round on Friday, May 1, in Maplewood. Bayne had a double and an RBI, and Murray had a single and an RBI. Ingle went 2-for-3.

Glen Ridge’s three-game winning streak ended. Columbia won its sixth straight game to improve to 9-5.

The Ridgers bounced back with a 4-3 win at Memorial on Saturday, May 2, in West New York to improve to 10-6 on the season. Junior Gabe Carter had two hits and two RBI and Murray had two hits.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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