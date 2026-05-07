Irvington HS and East Orange Campus HS track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

IRVINGTON/EAST ORANGE/ORANGE — The Irvington High School, East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Relays and at the Super Essex Conference championships.

The following are their highlights:

Irvington

At the Essex County Relays, hosted by West Orange High School on Tuesday, April 28, the boys team finished eighth in the team standings.

In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Joiner Ilys was third in 57.35, Sophomore Jaquan Page was ninth in 59.94 and his twin brother, sophomore Dashawn Page, was 12th in 1:00.10.

The 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took first place in 1:00.87. The runners were sophomore O’Neil Henderson, Ilys, Dashawn Page and Jaquan Page.

In the triple jump, Henderson was sixth at 41-9.

In the pole vault, Dashawn Page was second at 10-6 and Jaquan Page was eighth at 8-6.

The girls team finished 12th in the team standings.

In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Sharifa Trocard took second place in 1:04.42.

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 4:26.56. The runners were sophomore Sendjany Florestal, sophomore Shenezia Heath, freshman Jayda Simon and Trocard.

At the SEC–American Division championships at Woodman Field in Montclair on May 2, Trocard won both the girls 400-meter dash in 57.09 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.96. Sophomore Wynter Folk took fifth in the discus at 77-1.

On the boys’ side, Dashawn Page took fifth place in 15.03 and Ilys took fifth in 15.61 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Ilys won the 400-meter hurdles in 56.56.

Dashawn Page won the high jump at 6-0. In the pole vault, Dashawn Page was fourth at 9-0 and Jaquan Page was seventh at 8-6.

East Orange Campus

At the Essex County Relays, the boys team took sixth place in the team standings.

The 4×200-meter relay team took second place in 1:31.20. The runners were seniors Auchauian Simmons, Naseer John, Roneil Wright and Robert Minter.

The 4×800-meter relay team took third place in 8:25.44. The runners were senior Ian Desir, senior Godwin Botobikpissi, senior Jeremiah Kelly and junior Aiden Walker.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:26.58. The runners were Kelly, senior Marcus Joyner, Desir and Walker.

The sprint medley relay team took sixth place in 3:42.84. The runners were freshman Emmanuel Prez, senior Elijah Collin, sophomore Christopher Dunlap Jr. and Desir.

The distance medley relay team took sixth place in 11:56.80. The runners were Walker, sophomore Emmanuel Henderson, Dunlap and Collin.

In the shot put, senior Shaheem Dezonie took fifth place at 43-6.25.

The girls team took 11th place in the team standings.

The 4×100-meter relay team (50.80), the 4×200-meter relay team (1:48.32) and the 4×400-meter relay team (4:18.23) each took fourth place.

The 4×100 runners were senior Brianna Chipepo, senior Bobbi Bradley, junior Corri Grayson and junior Izuhie Chimamka Glory.

The 4×200 runners were Grayson, Glory, Bradley and freshman Safeeya Ayaba. The 4×400 runners were Glory, Bradley, sophomore Malae Hines and senior Dalia Sandy.

At the SEC-American Division championships, Kelley took second in 51.32 and senior Marcus Joyner was sixth in 51.80 in the boys 400-meter dash.

Simmons was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.24. Kelley was third in the 200-meter dash in 22.57. In the 800-meter run, Desir was fifth in 2:01.42 and Walker was sixth in 2:02.19.

Naseer John was fourth in the long jump at 20-9. Senior Jonathan Thompson took third in the triple jump at 42-0. Dezonie took third in the shot put at 48-4. Senior Zion Thompson was sixth in the discus at 104-6.

On the girls’ side, Grayson took fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 26.61. Glory was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.09. The 4×400-meter relay took fifth place in 4:17.78.

Orange

At the SEC-Liberty Division championships at Woodman Field on May 2, junior Kingston Bondurant took sixth place in both the boys 200-meter dash in 23.61 and the 400-meter dash in 53.19.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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