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IRVINGTON — The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2025 and 2026 classes during a ceremony at IHS on May 9.

The photo gallery above shows images of the event.

Class of 2025

Cynthia Roth (1988 graduate): Distinguished Service.

Waynelle Gravesande (2007): football and track.

Mark Glover (1981): football.

Willie Barr (2015): football and track.

2005 shuttle relay track and field team: National Scholastic indoor champions: Adenford Jean-Pilippe (2006), Michael White (2006), Sekyi Nyameki (2005) and Alixon Byron (2006).

Gravesande, a wide receiver, was a member of the football team that reached its first state sectional championship game in 2006.

Gravesande went on to play at Division 1 Purdue University.

Barr rushed for 2,328 yards in his IHS career. He also was a state sectional outdoor champion in the 100-meter dash.

Class of 2026

Mikai Gbayor (2021): football All-State and All-American.

Raheem Morris (1994): former NFL head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons; current defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

2020 boys basketball team: state sectional and North Region champions, under current head coach and 2006 IHS graduate Elias Brantley.

Gbayor went on to play Division 1 at Nebraska and North Carolina, and is currently entering his first year at Florida State. At Irvington, he was the 2019 IHS Defensive Player of the Year, 2020 IHS Male Athlete of the Year, 2020 National Maxwell Football Club Player of the Year and 2020 USA TODAY All-American First Team Defense selection.

The 2020 boys basketball team defeated Colonia 71-37 in the North 2, Group 3 state sectional final at IHS and defeated North 1, Group 3 sectional champion Ramapo 68-51 to be declared the North Group 3 regional champions.

The Group 3 state championship against South Jersey sectional champion Timber Creek was canceled due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

Irvington finished with a 28-3 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Cohen

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