WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls track and field team won the team title for the second year in a row at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Livingston, Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.

The Mountaineers had 112 points in the team standings. Passaic County Tech was second with 98 points among the 16 scoring teams.

Junior Rhia Randolph, senior Corbin Raston, senior Sofia Morillo and the 4×100-meter relay team were winners to lead the girls team.

Randolph and Raston finished 1-2 in both the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. In the 200, Randolph ran 24.48 seconds and Raston ran 24.66. In the 400, Randolph ran 54.39 and Raston ran 55.86.

Raston won the 100-meter dash in 11.95. Morillo won the triple jump at 38 feet, 6.25 inches. The 4×100-meter relay team clocked 47.49 for first place.

Sophomore Celeste Owens took third

in 12.38 and Morillo was fourth in 12.45

in the 100-meter dash.

Owens was fifth in the 200 dash in 25.32.

Senior Ava Neretic took fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 22.96 seconds and she took third in the 3,200 meters in 11:40.87.

Senior Jasmyne Parker was fifth in the shot put at 35-9.75.

On the boys’ side, junior Ethan Belle won the triple jump at 45-6.25 and junior Clavens Pierre won the javelin at 158-10 to lead the WOHS Mountaineers, who finished seventh in the team standing with 32 points.

Junior Jasir Hall took fifth in the 100 dash in 11.07.

Senior Evan Kerr took fifth in the 800-meter run in 1:57.30.

Junior Ryan Monval was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.83.

The 4×400 relay team was sixth in 3:26.94.

Junior Joseph Bruno was sixth in the high jump at 5-10.

Belle was seventh in the long jump at 20-9.5. Sophomore Mezu Ikeh-Uzor was seventh in the triple jump at 42-8. Senior Nolan Sulit was third in the pole vault at 11-0.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry