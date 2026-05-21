IRVINGTON — Irvington High School softball pitchers Kayla Luke and Chisom Odimegwu, both seniors, recorded their 100th career strikeouts this season.

Luke achieved her milestone on Friday, May 15, in the 15-13 season-ending win over Linden at Irvington Park. Luke had seven strikeouts, giving her 103 career strikeouts.

Odimegwu, who gained her milestone earlier in the season, also pitched in the game and struck out nine, giving her 126 career strikeouts. The Blue Knights ended the season with a 9-9 record.

“A huge congratulations to both Chisom Odimegwu and Kayle Luke on reaching the milestone of 100 career strikeouts,” said Irvington head coach Jenna Weiss. “What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is that both pitchers have only been pitching for two years. Reaching 100 strikeouts is difficult enough for one player, but having two athletes achieve this milestone in the same season is truly special and a testament to their hard work, dedication, and growth. Under the skillful tutelage of (assistant coach Cristina) Lopez, our star pitchers honed their expertise in their craft the lead them to this milestone.

“Our season finished at 9-9 overall, with a strong 6-4 conference (Super Essex Conference—Independence Division) record that earned us a third-place finish in the conference. While there is always room to improve, this group showed resilience, competitiveness and tremendous growth throughout the year. We will certainly miss our seniors and everything they brought to the program, but we are excited for the continued development of our underclassmen. The future is bright and we’ll be back bigger and stronger next season.”

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

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