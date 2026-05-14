IRVINGTON/EAST ORANGE/ORANGE — The Irvington High School and East Orange Campus High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed solid showings at the Essex County championships, Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, at Woodman Field and Fortunato Field in Montclair.

The following are their highlights:

Irvington High School

Boys

The Blue Knights finished in fourth place in the overall team standings. Sophomore O’Neil Henderson won the triple jump at 44 feet, 3.5 inches. He also took fourth in the long jump at 21-6.5. Sophomore Dashawn Page took third place in 15.03 seconds and his sophomore twin, Jaquan Page, took fourth in 15.26 in the 110-meter hurdles. Senior Joiner Ilys took second place in 56.43 and Jaquan Page took third place in 57.04 in the 400-meter hurdles. The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth in 3 minutes, 28.06 seconds.

Dashawn Page took fifth place in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches and he took sixth place in the pole vault at 9-6.

Girls

Senior Sharifa Trocard took second in the 400-meter dash in 57.12 and she took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.78.

East Orange Campus High School

Boys

Senior Jeremiah Kelley took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.93.

Girls

Junior Corri Grayson took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.61 and she took fifth in the 200-meter dash in 26.82.

Orange High School

Boys

Junior Adam Giddings took fourth place in the high jump at 6-0.

Senior Jayrice Warde took fifth place in the javelin at 149-2.

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