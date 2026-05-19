Orange HS girls flag football team wins seven straight games

ORANGE — The Orange High School girls flag football team defeated Nutley and Belleville to extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to 7-3 on the season.

The Tornadoes defeated Nutley 29-12 on May 12 at Bell Stadium. Sophomore Nayeli Anderson rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Freshman Rhyan Mansook had seven carries for 53 yards, senior Naomi Sonubi had 30 yards on 10 carries, and senior Kennedy Walker had three carries for 25 yards.

Defensively, sophomore Genesis Parker had 12 pulls, senior Kayla Dorcely had 11 and junior Viahelhee Noel had seven.

Orange defeated Belleville 32-26 in overtime on May 15 at Bell Stadium. Anderson rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Mansook had nine carries for 40 yards and a TD. Junior Sa’Myra Butler-Allen completed 6-of-6 passes for 31 yards.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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