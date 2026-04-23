ORANGE/EAST ORANGE — The Orange High School baseball team swept East Orange Campus High School in consecutive games.

The Tornadoes won the first game 9-2 on Wednesday, April 15. EOCHS scored a run in the top of the first inning. Orange scored three runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning for a 6-1 lead. For the OHS Tornadoes, sophomore Darvin Alvarez Sime went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two RBIs and two runs; freshman Arian Pena had a single and two RBIs; freshman Yadiel Ramirez had two singles and two walks, senior Aaron Nova had a single, a walk and two runs; and sophomore Yendri Almonte had a double and a walk. Nova was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing no hits, two runs (one unearned) and three walks while hitting two batters. The EOCHS Jaguars were led by sophomoreTiger Disla and senior Lisandro Baez, who each had a single and an RBI.

OHS won the second game 11-10 on Friday, April 17, at EOCHS. Trailing 10-9, the Tornadoes scored two runs in the top of the seventh. Ramirez went 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBI; and junior Arazi Cruz singled and doubled with two RBIs to lead the Tornadoes. For the Jaguars, Disla went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run; senior Kelly Mone went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, an RBI and two runs; junior Adrian Guevara wetn 2-for-3 with two singles and three runs; and Baez went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run. The Tornadoes moved to 4-4, while the Jaguars moved to 2-4 on the season.

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