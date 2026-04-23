IRVINGTON — The Irvington High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed exceptional performances at the New York Relays at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in Manhattan.

The following are their highlights:

The varsity boys 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took first place in 1 minute, 02.07 seconds out of 10 schools. The runners were senior Joiner Ilys, sophomore twins Jaquan Page and Dashawn Page, and sophomore O’Neill Henderson.

The freshman boys 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 47.88 seconds out of eight schools.

In the invitational boys 110-meter hurdles prelims, Henderson was sixth in 15.33 seconds and Jaquan Page was seventh in 15.35 out of 19 runners. In the finals, Henderson was sixth in 15.61 and Page was seventh in 15.70 out of eight runners.

In the invitational boys decathlon, Dashawn Page was third with 4,749 points out of four competitors. He was first in the boys decathlon 110-meter hurdles in 15.54, second in the boys decathlon 100-meter dash in 11.82, third in the boys decathlon 400-meter dash in 54.75, second in decathlon high jump at 5 feet, 9.50 inches, second in the pole vault at 9-4, second the javelin at 92-7.75 and sixth in the shot put at 26-8.75.

The sophomore boys 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:44.24.

The sophomore boys sprint medley relay team was fifth in 3:54.68 out of 13 schools.

In the varsity boys 400-meter hurdles, Ilys was seventh in 57.01 and Jaquan Page was ninth in 57.74 out of 51 runners.

On the girls’ side, senior Sharifa Trocard was first in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.55 out of 46 runners. She was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 56.62 out of 29 runners

The sprint medley relay team was fourth in 4:21.19 out of 18 schools.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School assistant track and field coach Barnes Reid

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