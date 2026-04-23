East Orange Campus HS track teams post fine results at East Brunswick meet
EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls track and field teams posted good efforts at the East Brunswick Invitational on Saturday, April 18.
The following are their highlights:
Boys varsity
The 800-meter sprint medley relay team was fourth in 1 minute, 36.07 seconds out of 26 schools.
The sprint medley relay team was second in 3 minutes,:43.42 seconds out of 17 schools.
Senior Robert Minter was sixth in the long jump at 20 feet, 1 inch, out of 55 competitors. Senior Jonathan Thompson was 18th at 18-8.
Thompson was sixth in the triple jump at 40.05 out of 32 competitors.
Senior Shaheem Dezonie was third in the shot put at 46-7 out of 79 competitors.
Girls varsity
The 4×200-meter relay team was eighth in 1:52.79 out of 17 schools.
The sprint medley relay team was seventh in 4:49.0 out of 14 schools.
Mixed novice
Girls
The 4×100-meter relay team was first in 58.10 out of 11 schools.
Boys
The 4×100-meter relay team was sixth in 54.69 out of 14 schools.
The 4×200-meter relay team was sixth in 1:38.77 out of 25 schools.