Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

IRVINGTON/EAST ORANGE — The Irvington and East Orange Campus high school boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, April 23-25.

The following are their results:

Irvington

The boys 4×100-meter relay team clocked a season-best 43.64 seconds, 37th out of 109 teams.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team clocked 3 minutes, 33.33 seconds for a silver medal.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team ran a season-best 4 minutes, 15.43 seconds, just .01 seconds from medalling. The runners were Sharifa Trocard, Shenizia Heath, Sandjanay Florestal and Oghogo Obakpolor.

“Great effort from both teams at Penn Relays,” said IHS head coach Dwayne Cox. “The boys secured a silver medal in the 4×400, and both teams posted season-best times. The girls came incredibly close to medaling—that .01 second gap is heartbreaking, but shows they’re right in the mix.”

East Orange Campus

The boys 4×100-meter relay team was sixth in 43.16. The runners were Robert Minter, Naseer John, Auchavian Simmons and Jeremiah Kelley.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:29.21.The runners were Ian Desir, Kelley, Aiden Walker and Marcus Joyner. They ran 3:29.21.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:11.22. The runners were Chimamaka Glory Izuehie, Dalia Sandy, Malae Hines and Bobbi Bradley.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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