Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair
GLEN RIDGE — Senior Addison Townson had five goals and two assists, and junior Claudia Brennan had four goals and one assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to a 14-10 win over Montclair on April 24 at home.
The Ridgers won their third straight game and improved to 4-3.
Sophomore Olivia Torrisi had two goals and three assists. Freshman Paige McCormack had two goals. Senior Grace Sutton added one goal and three assists. Sophomore Sydney Medlar made five saves.