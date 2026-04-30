Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

GLEN RIDGE — Senior Addison Townson had five goals and two assists, and junior Claudia Brennan had four goals and one assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to a 14-10 win over Montclair on April 24 at home.

The Ridgers won their third straight game and improved to 4-3.

Sophomore Olivia Torrisi had two goals and three assists. Freshman Paige McCormack had two goals. Senior Grace Sutton added one goal and three assists. Sophomore Sydney Medlar made five saves.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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