Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins

GLEN RIDGE — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 25 seed University 25-8, 25-13 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on April 21. Sophomore Batu Yagiz had seven kills and junior Niki Botez had six kills. Junior Linus Tulleson posted 12 assists.

The Ridgers defeated Arts 25-22, 25-18 in a Super Essex Conference match on April 22. Yagiz had eight kills. Botev had six kills and four digs. Tulleson collected 18 assists. Junior Aaron Winslow had four kills and seven digs. Sophomore Sebastian Frias had five digs.

GRHS defeated No. 9 seed West Orange 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 in the ECT first round on April 24 at home to improve to 10-4 with its third win in a row.

Yagiz had 11 kills and Botev had 10 kills. Tulleson posted 21 assists and three digs. Junior Aiden Piano had nine digs. Winslow had two kills, two blocks and two digs. Junior Filip Ruggiero had two kills and sophomore Ravin Ambashta had three blocks.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Belleville in the quarterfinals on April 28.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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