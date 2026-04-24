Glen Ridge HS softball team tops MKA

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 4-2 on Monday, April 20, at home to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Junior Catie Buntrock went 4-for-4 with two singles and two doubles, senior Annie Doud went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and freshman Charlotte Hogan had a single and an RBI to lead the Ridgers. Annie Mikros pitched a complete-game, five-hitter with three strikeouts.

In earlier action, GRHS lost to Caldwell 7-3 on Wednesday, April 15, at home. Junior Georgia Nix went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI; freshman Finley Nix went 2-for-3 with two singles; Buntrock went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run; and Hogan went 1-for-3 with a single.

Buntrock had a double and two RBIs in the 4-3 loss at Verona on Friday, April 17. Doud went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and a run.

Finley Nix was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

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