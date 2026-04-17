Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated New Providence and Montclair Kimberley Academy to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 6-1.

Senior Jimmy Benson had four goals and one assist, junior Dixon Atkinson had two goals, and senior Carson Ross collected one goal and three assists to lead GRHS to a 9-7 win over New Providence on Thursday, April 9. Senior Stephen Grober posted one goal and one assist, junior Rory Winnick scored a goal, and senior JP Labadia added two assists. Junior goalkeeper Keiler Goodwin made 10 saves for GRHS.

Labadia, Benson, Ross and Grober each recorded hat tricks in the 14-11 win at MKA on Monday, April 13. Atkinson and sophomore Aidan Kelly each had a goal.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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