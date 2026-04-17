Irvington HS track team excels at Blue Devil Classic

IRVINGTON — The Irvington High School boys track and field team enjoyed fine efforts at the Blue Devil Classic at Westfield on Saturday, April 11.

The following are their highlights:

The 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took first place in 1 minute, 01.02 seconds out of 16 schools.

Junior O’Neil Henderson took first place in the triple jump with a school-record leap of 46 feet out of 48 competitors.

Henderson was sixth in the long jump at 20 feet, 6 inches, out of 64 competitors.

Senior Joiner Ilys took ninth place in the 400-meter dash in 51.70 seconds out of 58 runners.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Ilys was 13th in 1 minute, 50 seconds; and sophomore Dashawn Page was 20th in 1:01.51 out of 53 competitors.

The sprint medley relay team was sixth in 3:53.23 out of 15 schools.

The 4×100-meter relay team was eighth in 45.47 out of 21 schools.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington HS assistant track and field coach Barnes Reid

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