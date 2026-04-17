Valedictorian, salutatorian are announced at Columbia High School

April 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS golf team swings to great start GOLF-GR team

Glen Ridge HS golf team swings to great start

April 15, 2026 5
Leftover food from Bloomfield school district rescued for seniors BLM-Food Rescue-C

Leftover food from Bloomfield school district rescued for seniors

April 15, 2026 11
Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Season Opener and Moorestown Invitational TRACK-BHS Moorestown

Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Season Opener and Moorestown Invitational

April 16, 2026 20
Photos Gallery: Irvington HS girls lacrosse team hosts Cedar Grove G-LAX-IHS2728

Photos Gallery: Irvington HS girls lacrosse team hosts Cedar Grove

April 14, 2026 20

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona SOFT-BHSvMont1 1

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona

April 15, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges

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Irvington HS track team excels at Blue Devil Classic TRACK-IHS Blue Devil 3

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Columbia HS softball team victorious LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS softball team victorious

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