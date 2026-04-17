Columbia HS softball team victorious

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Junior Maya Bernstein went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs; and senior Claire Shupe went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs to lead the Columbia High School softball team to a 13-0 win over Glen Ridge on April 10 in Glen Ridge.

Freshman Alison Kelly pitched a five-inning, no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Senior Abby Coulter went 1-for-3 with a double and a run, senior Eva Clevenger went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, junior Jacqueline Corliss went 1-for-1, and freshman Olivia Ahlberg went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Cougars lost to St. John Vianney 4-1 in the Pride/Essex Challenge on Saturday, April 11, at Seton Hall University’s Ivy Hill Park to move to 4-2 on the season.

Clevenger went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars, who are ranked No. 4 in the state by NJ.com.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Mount St. Dominic 6-4 on Tuesday, April 7, at Meadowland Park field. Shupe went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs; and pitched a complete game, striking out 13.

Sophomore Jamie Tarrow went 1-for-3, Clevenger had a single and an RBI and sophomore Alexa Herman and senior Lexi Kaplan each went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

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