April 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win BASE-SHP Shep900th

Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win

April 15, 2026 37
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

April 8, 2026 77
Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start BASE-SHPvMont2

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start

April 8, 2026 72
Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

April 1, 2026 70

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

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Columbia HS softball team victorious LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

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