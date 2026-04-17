WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team dropped three matches last week to fall to a 1-5 record for the season.

The Pirates traveled to Tadlock Field in Summit to take on Summit High School and lost a heartbreaker 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday, April 7.

In the first quarter, the score was tied 2-2, as seniors Owen Dunleavy and Quinlan Oakes scored goals for SHP. In the second quarter, Summit scored two goals and SHP senior Jack Merklinger scored. In the third quarter, Summit scored to extend its lead to 5-3. In the fourth quarter, the Pirates scored two goals to tie the score at 5-5. Dunleavy scored with 9:15 left and senior Drew Merklinger scored the tying goal with 2:47 left. Summit scored the game-winner with :10 left in overtime.

Senior Brennan Lyons had 10 saves. Junior Josh Grannum won 4 of 6 faceoffs, senior Lucas Angel won 2 of 4 faceoffs, and senior Michael Scurti won 2 of 5 faceoffs.

On Wednesday morning, April 8, the Pirates traveled to the University of Notre Dame to participate in the Golden Domer Spring Classic at Arlotta Stadium. On Friday morning, April 10, the Pirates lost to Loyola HS (Los Angeles, Calif.) 15-10. Jack Merklinger scored two goals with two assists and three ground balls; sophomore Grady Paltos scored two goals; and Dunleavy, Oakes, Angel, junior Drew Rothman, senior Alex Ante and senior Bryce Pfeffer each scored one goal.

Drew Merklinger had one assist and two ground balls, and junior Jagger Zemachson had four ground balls. Lyons had seven saves. Grannum won 6 of 10 faceoffs and Angel won 5 of 12 faceoffs.

On Saturday, April 11, at noon, the Pirates dropped a 12-7 decision to Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, Ohio). Dunleavy and Oakes each scored two goals, while Ante, junior Derek Sabel and senior Cooper Christian each scored one goal. Jack Merklinger and Drew Merklinger each had two assists. Senior Sean Hayes had five ground balls, and Dunleavy had four ground balls, Oakes and Jack Merklinger each had three ground balls. Lyons had nine saves. Angel won 7 of 13 faceoffs.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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