BLOOMFIELD — Senior Braeden Weber hit a walk-off RBI single to lift the Bloomfield High School baseball team to a 10-9 win over Barringer on Friday, April 10, at Bloomfield Middle School field..

Weber finished 4-for-5. Senior Noah Attas went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs, junior Jack Menake went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs; junior Brady Cole went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs; sophomore Russell Harris went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, two runs and an RBI; and senior Pedro Valdes went 1-for-2 with a walk, two hit-by-pitches and two runs. Junior Miles Jimenez pitched a seven-inning, complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks for the win.

The Bengals then lost at Lyndhurst 9-4 on Saturday, April 11, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. Menake went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, senior Sean Sayers went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Attas went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Belleville 6-2 on Wednesday, April 8, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Attas went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

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