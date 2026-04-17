Glen Ridge HS golf team swings to great start

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School golf team has enjoyed a terrific start to the season. The Ridgers won their first six matches, highlighted by a big win over Livingston, before falling to Caldwell to move to 6-1.

“It was our first victory against them in 10 years,” said GRHS head coach Domenic Curfman. “It was a great moment for the team and a reflection of how hard the team has been working.”

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The Ridgers are anchored by senior captain Luke Renoff, a four-year varsity starter who has provided strong leadership and consistency at the top of the lineup, said Curfman.

Charlie Fisher and Dylan Gilchrist have also delivered solid contributions for the team, while first-year player Bennet Clarke has been a welcomed addition, stepping in and making an immediate impact, said the coach.

“Overall, this group has shown great focus, competitiveness and a commitment to improving each day,” said Curfman. “If we continue to build on that, we’re excited about what the rest of the season holds.”

Photo Gallery Courtesy of Anousone Xayyalath

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