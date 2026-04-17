Leftover food from Bloomfield school district rescued for seniors

The food rescue organization Table to Table has launched a program, with help from the Grotta Fund for Older Adults, that is designed to provide local seniors with nourishing food for free, including a wide variety of fruit, meat, cereal packs, frozen meals, and Hello Fresh meal kits.

Table to Table’s new program brings fresh rescued food directly to participants of the Oakeside Seniors Program in Bloomfield, a bi-weekly social and wellness program for older adults run by the Township of Bloomfield and Neighbor to Neighbor Network.

Table to Table also delivers to Manna Food Pantry and Toni’s Kitchen. These pantries then distribute the food to seniors through their soup kitchens, home delivery programs, and community distributions, ensuring that older adults who are homebound or have limited mobility can access nutritious food, according to a press release from the organization.

“Together, these approaches allow Table to Table to reach seniors where they are–in community settings and in their homes, ensuring rescued, nutritious food reaches those who need it through our partnerships with trusted community organizations,” said Heather Thompson, executive director, Table to Table. “We are encouraged by the growing support we are receiving from local food businesses and volunteers to support this work, including ongoing food rescues from the cafeterias of Bloomfield’s public schools.”

Table to Table launched its partnership with the Bloomfield School District in Fall 2025, mobilizing volunteers through its I-Rescue App to rescue surplus food from schools two to three times a week.

This food is delivered to Oakeside, Manna, and Toni’s Kitchen and includes prepared, ready-to-heat meals, whole fruit, salad cups, and cartons of milk. This collaboration has created a consistent local rescue stream while engaging volunteers and schools in reducing food waste and supporting the community.

“Receiving this food from Table to Table at Oakeside is very beneficial to me. Not only is it always fresh and natural, but I also like the fact that it helps since I’m on a fixed income and have to stretch my pennies from month to month,” said Michelle, an Oakeside Senior Program participant. “I’m not getting any younger, and I need to stay healthy.”

Table to Table is New Jersey’s first and largest food rescue nonprofit, bridging the gap between food being wasted and people facing food insecurity. Since 1999, the organization has rescued more than 133,271 tons of nutritious food—enough for 266,542,863 million meals—and delivered it to our neighbors in need, saving over 612 metric tons of methane from impacting the environment, the release said.

People looking to help out by driving surplus food from Bloomfield schools to places like Oakside can download the I-Rescue App which will help people volunteer in an easy and flexible way.

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