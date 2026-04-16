Glen Ridge HS baseball team tops Bloomfield

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team defeated Bloomfield 3-2 on Monday, April 13, at Hurrell Field to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Sophomore Devin Murray and junior Jayden Ingle each had a single and an RBI to lead the Ridgers. Senior Jace Loeb pitched four innings, striking out seven for the win.

In earlier action, the Ridgers defeated Barringer 15-7 on Wednesday, April 8, in Newark. Junior Fletcher Wiley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs; senior Alex Bowman went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs; Ingle went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs; senior Matt Bayne went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs; Murray went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs; junior Gabe Carter went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and one RBI; junior Jackson Soshnick went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs; and senior Max Pace went 1-for-3 with two runs.

Sophomore DJ De La Fuente pitched 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts for the win.

GRHS fell at Hanover Park 10-6 on Friday, April 10. Bayne went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Ingle went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI; Carter had a walk and drove in a run; Bowman had a single, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run; and junior Anthony Alonge went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

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