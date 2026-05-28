GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team received the No. 3 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 14 seed Paterson Arts on May 27 after press time. The winner will face either No. 6 seed West Caldwell Tech or No. 11 seed Newark Data Science in the quarterfinals on May 29. Passaic Charter is the top seed. Hoboken is the No. 2 seed.

The Ridgers defeated Technology 25-17, 25-7 on May 11 at home; Barringer 25-12, 25-22 on May 13 at home; Bard 25-12, 26-24 on the road on May 14; Irvington 25-16, 25-14 on May 15 on the road; and West Orange 25-23, 25-22 on the road on May 20 to extend their winning streak to nine matches and improve to 20-6 on the season.

The team has been led by juniors Niki Botev, Filip Ruggiero, Linus Tulleson, Aiden Piano and Aaron Winslow; and sophomores Batu Yagiz and Sebastian Frias.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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